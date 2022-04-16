From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has celebrated with Christians in Gombe State on the occasion of the Easter celebration.

Gwamna, who is one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirants in Gombe State, explained that Easter is a season of reflection on the sacrifices of Christ to redeem mankind to their maker.

According to the PDP chieftain in a statement that was issued by the Director of Publicity of Dr Gwamna Campaign Organisation, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the season is one for sacrifice and love.

‘I urge all Christians in Gombe State and beyond to make sacrifices and love, more deeply rooted in their daily lives. In spite, of the many challenges being faced, Christians have enough reasons to be grateful to God especially for being part of this year’s celebration,’ Gwamna said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He added stating that the Christians should in the course of the celebration extend and share with their neighbours the same love that God had shown to mankind. He said, ‘to ensure that those who do not have, have a reason to smile this season.’

He urged Christians to use the season as an opportunity to offer more prayers for the prosperity and growth of Gombe State and the country.

The PDP gubernatorial hopeful also called on residents in the state to play politics with all sense of decorum and responsibility ‘as elections draw near for the good of Gombe State.’

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .