From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Christians for marking another Easter and urged Nigerians to use the period and reflect on peace, love and hope for a better Nigeria.

Lalong in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the Crucifixion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ which is at the centre of the Christian faith guarantees victory because despite the agony Jesus passed through, his sufferings brought emancipation and redemption to mankind.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the lessons of Christ’s sacrifice and teachings which speak of resilience, love, patience and determination to overcome evil and provide better situation.

According to him, the current security situation in the country as well as other challenges the nation is passing through call for determination and collaboration among all Nigerians to work together to defeat the forces of evil who are bent on causing pain and agony to the innocent citizens.

Lalong said just like Jesus overcame death and liberated mankind, Nigeria will overcome the current phase of insecurity and destruction that is being perpetrated by criminals who place little value of human life.

He called for more prayers and support for the leadership to be able to provide visionary and purposeful leadership for the nation in the coming years so as to enable Nigerians realise their dreams.

Lalong called on the people to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement of persons or activity to the security agencies in order to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

