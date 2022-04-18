From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to make the welfare of Nigerians its priority, just as it urged all patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians to use the Easter season to rededicate themselves to making the society a better place for all.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Barr Felix Morka, further noted that the season provides Nigerians with an excellent opportunity to foster closer relationships with family, friends and people around us.

“The APC celebrates with Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter, a celebration which reminds us of the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ during his crucifixion, death and resurrection for the redemption of humanity.

“Our great party urges all patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations, to use the occasion of Easter to rededicate themselves to making our society a better place for us all.

“The Easter season provides us an excellent opportunity to foster closer relationships with family, friends and people around us. We enjoin Nigerians to imbibe values of compassion, humility, selflessness, responsibility and kindness in our private spaces, communities and other public engagements.

“Indeed, tolerance and peaceful co-existence remain the bedrock on which our collective aspiration for social, economic and political advancement must stand.

“The APC-led administration is decidedly committed to the good and wellbeing of our people. We will continue to expand the implementation of people-centered programmes to provide increased jobs and gainful opportunities, strengthen and diversify the economy; vastly improve security of lives and property, complete on-going projects and upgrade of our transport infrastructure, and other social investments designed to uplift the poor and other economically-disadvantaged fellow citizens.

“As we celebrate, we implore Nigerians to pray for, and work towards, sustained peace, unity and security in our land. And May the Risen Christ bless and protect our troops as they fight in valiant defense of our cherished fundamental freedoms. APC wishes all Nigerians a wonderful Easter celebration,” the statement read.