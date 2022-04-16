From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Toby Okechukwu has said the occasion of Easter renews the hope that Nigeria could still overcome her challenges and emerge greater and stronger through the faith, prayers, and unity of citizens.

Okechukwu, in his Easter message on Saturday, noted that the nation’s woes were mainly those of misgovernance and mismanagement of her diversity.

The lawmaker, while wishing the Nigerians, especially the people of Aninri-Awgu-Oji River Federal Constituency a happy Easter celebration, stated the challenges confronting the country could be overcome by all exercising faith and working together.

According to him, ‘as we mark this year’s Easter and the eternal redemption the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ brought to the entire mankind, the message and renewal of hope in a renaissance Nigeria should not also be lost on us.

‘No doubt, the challenges facing the nation are enormous. Nigerians have never been this harassed by insecurity, economic hardship, and division. But the pains our people are mainly due to misgovernance and mismanagement of our diversity, hence they are surmountable if we exercise faith, work, and pray.

‘Importantly, the 2023 general election provides Nigerians with the needed opportunity to turn things around by rising above narrow interests to elect only those who are fit for purpose and committed to reviving fortunes of the nation.’