What an extraordinary event it was! The crucifixion and resurrection from death, of Jesus Christ. His ascension to heaven completed a remarkable, mind-blowing experience for all those who witnessed it. And, here is the evidence, the testimony. “And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight. And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel”. No one disputed it because there were many witnesses. That unparalleled event of over two thousand years ago, still resonates today as if it happened yesterday. Yes! It’s because Jesus Christ is an epitome of humility, sacrifice and leadership. One of the lessons in that exceptional event is that, within every follower is a hidden leader. But the sacrifice is the duty to be done. As Dr.Myles Munroe, the author of “The Spirit of Leadership”, captured it, only those with the spirit of leadership ever become effective, sacrificial leaders.

Christians all over the world on Sunday celebrated Easter. In many parts of the world, including Nigeria, it was a solemn moment, celebrated in a low-key manner, devoid of the usual pomp and ceremony. It was not for nothing. At no time in recent years has a combination of events conspired to restrain the joy that comes with such remarkable event in Christian history. Notwithstanding, it does not diminish the substance and lesson of Easter. Make no mistake about it : this was a memorial that marks the significance of the Christian faith, the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Therefore, the essence of Easter is sacrifice, love, tolerance, forgiveness, courage and endurance. It’s the ability to triumph over adversity which Christ himself embodied and demonstrated during his earthly ministry. But, have we internalised these virtues? That’s why Easter is a time of sober reflection on what Jesus Christ endured for our justification. It’s humankind release from bondage of sin that comes with having a good conscience when we do something wrong and obtain forgiveness. Besides, it was a sign of victory, and confidence and reconciliation with God. But we must do something to receive those blessings by exercising faith, and know God, and serve Him faithfully .

For many Christian faithful in Nigeria, this year’s Easter was like no other in many years. Everywhere you look, the rhythms of everyday life have been utterly altered. There was palpable fear to go to church because of security concerns. Indeed, few times in our lifetime have we lived through a moment like this. The entire country looks subdued by bandits.Truly, and agonizingly, the thoughts , the apprehension across the country, the poverty in the land, they tear at our hearts, making most Nigerians not to really reflect on the essence of Easter.

Overall, amid the low-key celebration of this year’s Easter, there is one remarkable takeaway: Sometimes, in our lifetime, and in our walk of faith, we encounter circumstances that pose serious challenges to our well-being. It could be health, the economy, or family torn apart by insecurity and the humdrum of today’s Nigeria. The pain could be too much to bear. Even Christ himself, the human nature made him weep on the cross. But he endured till the end. And prevailed. How most Nigerians are coping in this extraordinary hard times is just by God’s grace and the astonishing lesson in the resurrected Christ. Poverty has squeezed many Nigerians into a corner. Only few know where their next meal is going to come from. They live each day as it comes. Many have given up on life. Even the federal government seems overwhelmed, and have given up on making better things happen for the citizens or preventing worse things from happening. Across the land, despair appears to have supplanted hope. The citizens’ misery knows no bounds. It hasn’t been this bad in decades. The latest Misery Index says it all: key economic factors are in negative territory.

Look at it this way: What sense does it make that Nigeria claims to be the largest economy on the African continent, yet majority of its citizens are living in horrifying misery. The misery index which measures inflation and unemployment and helps to determine the economic well-being of the average citizen in any country shows that Nigeria’s misery index stands at 50.6 percent. This is by far above every other country on the continent. Indeed, with high unemployment and inflation rate, lack of power supply, most Nigerians feel miserable, and poorer. It’s like the world is c If in doubt, ask the folk next door. No jobs in spite of President Buhari’s promise to create jobs that will lift 100 million out of poverty in 10 years. The truth is that the government has failed to deliver on its promises.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Prices of food items and other essentials have gone beyond the reach of ordinary people. Many knew it was Easter, but no money to celebrate the season. All their disposable income goes into payment of utilities. This state of affairs is different from what is obtainable in other African countries, especially as regards level of poverty. For example, the Misery Index in 10 selected African countries shows that Nigeria is home to the most miserable people.

South Africa is 35.7 percent, Angola 32.7 percent, Ghana 14.8 percent, Kenya 13 percent, Tanzania 12.9 percent, Algeria 12.8 percent, Egypt 12.1 percent, Morocco 12 percent, and Ethiopia 6.9 percent. That’s why many families are groaning under government’s flip-flop policies. Everywhere you look, it seems the country has lost its soul and the leadership completely lacking vision and direction where it wants to take the country . A leader who lacks vision and talent loses what it takes to fix a broken nation which Nigeria has become. How many times shall we say this: this government has abandoned the compass that brought it into office in 2015.

And when an elected government does that, it squanders the goodwill of the citizens. But all hope is not lost, only if the next president can put his ears to the ground, his eyes on the ball, apply creativity and take concrete actions to rescue the country from the present hole that bad leadership has dragged into. Altogether, a leader should make sacrifices for his citizens and country. What is more than unalloyed sacrifice with one’s life? That’s one of the enduring lessons of Easter. It’s the living message of Jesus Christ.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .