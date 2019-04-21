Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Due to high vehicular movement to the Eastern part of the country for Easter festivity, motorists travelling for celebration spent hours in traffic gridlock on Onitsha Bridge.

While lamenting their ordeals, some commuters who spoke with Sunday Sun expressed concern over the safety of the Bridge in view of long chain of heavy trucks, lorries and other buses that remained stationary for hours in the gridlock.

Some of those who spoke with Sunday Sun alleged that the hold-up was caused by police check point at Asaba end of the River Niger which hindered free flow of movement thereby forcing motorists to use only one lane.

They, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, as matter of urgency to dismantle the police check point at the end of Asaba to ease free movement of vehicles along the expressway.

A commercial bus driver, Mr. Matthias Abba, argued that safety of motorists and travelers should be paramount to the police than whatever they stand to gain from the gridlock, which has put the lives of the people at risk.