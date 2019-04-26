Gilbert Ekezie

As the Easter celebrations wind down, the General Overseer of The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has called on Nigerians to embrace Jesus Christ and His teachings as the only solution to the various challenges confronting the country and her people.

Speaking during the Lord’s Chosen Easter crusade title “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing,” held at the Church’s Headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos on Easter Sunday, Muoka advised Nigerians to live according to the scriptures.

“Jesus Christ says come to me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Jesus Christ has taken away our sins, our sorrows, our sufferings.

“There are a lot of problems here and there, but it is only in Him you can have freedom and solution. So, Nigerians should give their lives to Christ and amend their ways and begin to live their lives according to the will of God,” he said.

Muoka explained that over 2,000 years ago, Christ came and paid the price for people’s sins suffered for them, died and on the third day, he rose for their justification.

“So, you can see that Christ rose for our salvation and that is why we are celebrating the Easter.”

Muoka said the Easter programme was designed by the grace of God to let the brethren know that Christ’s death earned humanity to victory over all problems.

“Sin, sickness and every kind of problem are over because Christ has carried away our sorrows; He has taken away our sins, so whoever that gives his life to Christ would arise with him and will have an eternal solution to his problems, freedom over sin, afflictions of the devil, and through Him we have all things. In Him, we have all the solutions.”

On insecurity challenges in Nigeria, he insisted that except the Lord builds a house, the builder builds in vain.

“All that I want to point out here are that solution to man’s problems is through Jesus Christ. You must be born again so that everybody lives with the fear of God and nobody will turn to vices, robbery, killings, and all the wickedness. So, if Nigerians should repent from doing evil, the problems confronting Nigeria will be solved. But if we are trying to bank on human security and solution, they will fail because humans have limitations. You heard testimonies in the church today where a million boys that came with AK 47 and charms could not prevail over the chosen ones, because they are in Christ. What we are preaching is the truth, if anybody could abide in it, that person will rejoice in the presence of God.”

Muoka said Easter can help rekindle love among Nigerians, pointing out that any love without Chris is counterfeit. “The Bible tells us that God is Love and if anybody is talking about love and is not a child of God, he is a deceiver because you cannot give what you do not have. This kind of love is mechanical, and anybody can love you and still kill you because he doesn’t have Christ, so what we are saying is that you cannot love one another without Christ. So, come to Jesus, be born again and begin to live your lives according to the will of God. Love, mercy, compassion, and fear of God will be there. So all I want Nigerians to do is to turn to God.”

Muoka also spoke on the upcoming crusade titled “Hope for the Barren,” hinting that people are in serious demand that the problem should be addressed again.

According to him, “when you have faith, and you hear that there is a programme called ‘hope for the barren,’ and you are barren, automatically, you will come with great faith, so that your case will be addressed. But again, barrenness will not only be confined to the barrenness of the womb but every need of the people. The hope which is Jesus Christ will be there.”

On the impact of his several crusades organized by his church across Nigeria and the world, the cleric said: “The impact of our crusades is what you are hearing today. You are hearing various needs that were addressed and by that, you also find out that those who are into robbery and all kinds of vices are transformed. I would say that the crusades change lives and make the people and society to be better. That is why you see armed robbers, gamblers, harlots, adulterers, and others being transformed by our teachings.”

He further called on the Federal government to do everything possible to free Leah Sharibu, the young girl who had been in Boko Haram captivity for many years because of her faith in Christ.

“The responsibility does not only lie on the government. Nigerians should pray, for God to intervene so that people who are holding Leah will release her because it is only God that can do it.”

Many were released from their captivities, as deaf and dumb, the barren, the sick, the afflicted and others testified at the retreat to the miracles and healing they received.