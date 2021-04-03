From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has promised that his administration will continue to place priority on the security of lives and general welfare of the people.

The governor, in his Easter message to the people of the state, said that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the meaning of Easter is a period when Christians should draw closer to God so they can reap form His grace and mercy in the face of adversities.

In the message, which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor encouraged the people of the state to sustain the support they have been giving to his administration to enable it provide greater development in various sectors of the economy.

‘The governor believes that it is only when the people support authorities in building a crime-free society that the government’s efforts at improving the standard of living can fully be achieved.

‘He reaffirms the resolve of the present administration not to surrender the state to criminals, and gives assurance that the long arm of the law will certainly get the bad elements.’

‘Governor Ortom expressed the confidence that the current economic and security challenges facing Nigeria will be overcome, for the country to move to the next stage of development.

‘He urges the people of the state to continue to show love to one another as Christ Jesus taught his followers.

‘The Governor wishes Benue people and other Nigerians, home and abroad, joyful Easter celebrations,’ the statement read.