From Abe Leonard, Lafia

As Christians mark the celebration of Easter, commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has felicitated the Christian community on this year’s celebration.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna enjoined Christians to use the period for sober reflection by exhibiting sacrifice, love, and support for one another, especially to the less privileged ones as exhibited by Jesus Christ.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi called on Christians to use the period to intensify prayers for the nation and its leadership, stressing the need for citizens to have faith in God and the Government as according to him the security and other challenges facing the country can be overcome and will soon be a thing of the past.

The Nasarawa Speaker also called on Nigerians to use the period and pray for the success of the upcoming General Elections and the many challenges facing the country, especially at this unique and special period where Christians are ending the 40 days of Lent fasting and Muslims are also halfway into the holy month of the Ramadan fast, respectively.