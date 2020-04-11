Dr Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General (C-G), National Park Servic,e has felicitated with Christians across Nigeria as they begin the celebration of the 2020 Easter.

Goni said on Saturday that Easter was one of the most important feasts in the world in Christian calendar that Christians across the globe use to celebrate the redemptive plan of God for humanity over darkness, despair and evil in the world.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrificial living, forgiveness, humility and endurance which were embodied in Christ.

“The plan which culminates into the resurrection of Jesus Christ ensures victory for humanity over death.

“This is a time for Christians to emulate the virtues of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, humility, courage and endurance which Christ embodied and remarkably demonstrated during His ministry on earth,” he said in a statement by his media assistant, Mr Yakubu Zull.

The C-G called on Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to use the season to show love to their neighbours and pray for Nigeria and the world over COVID-19, a disease ravaging humanity at the moment.

“Coronavirus which first originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and was subsequently declared a public world health emergency and pandemic as the it continues to claim lives every day has become a global threat.

“We must all combat the virus unanimously,” he said.

The C-G urged Nigerians to celebrate this season at home, avoid public gathering of more than 20 individuals, handshakes and observe the simple hygiene of constant hand washing or use of sanitisers to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Nigerians must stand together in fighting against the spread of COVID-19 as this is a disease that does not know politics or the demographic differences among Nigerians.

“This is the time Nigerians must put such differences aside and obey the simple instructions given by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Federal Ministry of Health to avoid scourges of the disease which is already crippling the world economy,” he said.

He also called on all Conservators of Parks in Nigeria to further ensure that people comply with his earlier instructions to suspend all group bookings and visits, ensure no overnight stay by visitors, no Easter celebrations or gathering inside the parks, no parties of any sort and weddings.

“We are expected to continue our essential operations, however, as much as possible, efforts must be made to ensure that visitors coming to the parks in crowd exceeding the recommended number are not permitted.

“We call on all park visitors and Nigerians in general as they celebrate this year Easter to comply with all the rules and cooperate with parks management to help curtail the spread of the virus in Nigeria to save lives,” he said. (NAN)