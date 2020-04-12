The National Council of Women Societies, (NCWS) has urged Christians, especially women, to use the Easter celebration to pray for divine intervention on the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and the world at large.

Mrs. Gloria Shoda, the National President of NCWS, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Shoda, women have a special place in the heart of God and their prayers would go a long way to heal Nigeria and the world from the pandemic.

” Christians should use the Easter period to intensify prayers for God to heal the country and help to overcome the challenges of coronavirus.

“There is no doubt that these are trying times in our nation, and I am optimistic that it will pass by God’s grace.

”The global pandemic has posed serious challenges to the nation and the world at large, especially as it affects the health, religion, well-being of Nigerians and the socio-economic development of the country.

”The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ demonstrated God’s power over all creation, circumstances, infirmity and even death.

“At Easter, I call on Christians to go to God in prayer that His death and resurrection power may heal our nation and indeed the despaired world ravaged by COVID-19 pandemic.

“I also call on all Nigerians to take responsibility at this critical time, adhering religiously to the precautionary measures, protocol, and guidelines released by various strata of government in order to prevent community spread of the virus,” she said

Shoda called on Nigerians to have faith in God, support one another and cooperate with the government in order to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

”This is the period for Nigerians to reflect and get closer to God by praying fervently to Him to have mercy on the world and heal our land against the pandemic.

“Easter is a period to reflect on the love of God for mankind as He gave His only-begotten son as sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“We should also make sacrifices to our fellow human beings and to God, keeping the faith in the midst of the coronavirus crisis,” she said.(NAN)