Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Istifanus Gyang, has urged Christians in the country to pray fervently for the country to come out stronger from COVID-19- Pandemic.

He said though this year’s Easter celebration is coming at a time when Plateau State and the entire nation is under COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown and said Christ died and rose to save mankind.

Gyang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms also noted that the obvious challenges of the health and livelihood of the people and also the economic decline, are generating palpable fear and despondency.

“Despite the gloomy picture, Senator Gyang has faith in God and his mercy, that we shall survive this stressful and difficult situation. This however requires that every citizen complies with basic hygiene practices and the measures outlined by government to stop the spread of the Corona virus into Plateau state.”

Gyang said in view of the great stress and hunger which Nigerians have come under due to COVID-19 Lockdown, governments at all levels should quickly implement decisions to provide relief and palliatives to the people.

He urged that distribution of the palliatives should be extended to all parts of the country based on the principles of equity, inclusion and representation. Same is to be replicated by governments at the State and local levels.

Senator Gyang wished the people of Plateau State and indeed all Nigerians victory and safety against the Coronavirus disease as the world celebrates the Easter in prayers and repentance.

He declared that just as it was impossible for the grave to hold Jesus captive, making his resurrection an unstoppable reality, even so shall the COVID-19 Pandemic be overcome and there shall be a turn around for good.