From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,850 personnel for provision of adequate security before, during and after the Easter celebration.

Spokesman of the command, Mr Olufemi Omole made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

Omole hinted that the State Commandant of NSCDC , Eweka Edenabu had charged the personnel to adhere strictly to the principles of fairness, respect for fundamental human rights and rules of engagement in the discharge of their duties.

He quoted the commandant as saying that “the situation of the country calls for collective efforts to ensure the protection of lives and properties .

“As a security agency saddled with the mandate to safeguard all critical National Assets and Infrastructures, Disaster management, monitoring and supervising of Private Guard companies and proactively forestall all forms of criminalities in the state; you are to exercise caution and high level of professionalism in your dealings with the civil populace,” he added.

Eweka added that the officers and men deployed were drawn from the tactical departments and units of the command, the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit, Counter Terrorist Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Peace and Conflict resolution Unit, Agro Rangers squad among others.

He enjoined members of the public to give prompt and credible information to the command, saying this would assist to nip in the bud any criminal activity.