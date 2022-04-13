From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 600 personnel to provide security across the state during and after the Easter celebration.

According to the State Commandant Baba Goni Waziri in a statement that was issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) DSC Buhari Sa’ad, the personnel were deployed to prevent crime before, during and after the celebrations. He explained that the measure was in line with the directive of the Commandant General (CG) of the corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Waziri disclosed that CG had directed the various state commands to put in place robust security arrangements and crime prevention strategies to ensure crime-free Easter festivities.

The Commandant urges residents in the state to be moderate in celebration, as he assured that his personnel will display a high sense of professionalism while discharging their duties.

He said, “NSCDC will be polite and civil but firm in ensuring the security of lives and properties”.

He also called on the members of the public to be security-conscious and provide useful information to the NSCDC and other security agencies.

The Commandant also rejoices and facilitates with all Christians as they celebrate Easter in Gombe state.

