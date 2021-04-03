From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, enjoined Christians to pray against insecurity and for the enduring peace and harmony among mankind as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr. Ogiemwanre Victor, acting Chief Press Secretary to Oba of Benin and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

His Royal Majesty further charged them to use the season to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and follow after His footsteps in their daily living.

“Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, felicitates with Christians on the occasion of Easter, which is used to mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“His Royal Majesty enjoined Christians irrespective of denominations to use this period of Easter to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and endeavour to follow the footsteps of Christ in their daily living”, he said.

The monarch, while congratulating Christians all over the world, said they must continuously pray for the nation’s leadership and for the mitigation against the world deadly disease of Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, particularly in Nigeria.