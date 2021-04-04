From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday joined Christians across the country in celebration of Easter, urging Christians to pray for national redemption in the spirit of the resurrection of Christ.

In a statement to mark the Easter festivities, the governor said: “As we Christians celebrate the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ on Calvary and His resurrection, let us use the opportunity to reflect on the purpose of Easter and the redemption of our nation that will happen with selfless service, love for one another, forgiveness, empathy and hope”.

He noted that it was imperative to pray for national redemption in the spirit of the Easter season, stressing the need for Christians to forge lasting relations with other Nigerians.

The governor further urged Christians to celebrate the Easter holidays in compliance with the state’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocols in order to prevent a spread of the dreaded virus.

‎