From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged the Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would engender development and ensure lasting peace and unity in the country.

Obaseki, in his Easter Message, urged Christians to reflect on the purpose of the Easter celebration with a renewed hope for a better Nigeria, and be a part of the process of rebuilding the country.

‘I felicitate with the Christian faithful as we celebrate the sacrifice of the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus and urge that we use the opportunity to reflect on the purpose of the celebration and renew our hopes towards achieving a better Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘We may have been stretched beyond limits considering the myriad of challenges that we currently face as a people, but there’s hope. The good news is that our dear country, irrespective of these glaring challenges, is not beyond redemption.

‘I urge everyone to reflect on the real purpose of the celebration, taking into cognisance the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ on Calvary and His resurrection by making sacrifices that would advance the cause of the country’s development, and be a part of the process of rebuilding Nigeria and ensuring a country that we all will be proud to be associated with,’ the governor added.