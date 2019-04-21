Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has called on Christians to imbibe the teachings Easter by reaching out and touching their neighbors with love.

His call came just as the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has described Easter as a period for penance, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

Gov. Obiano who spoke in a special Easter Message had observed that there was no greater manifestation of unconditional love than the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind which was the reason for the Easter feast.

Obiano insisted that the essence of Easter was love, stressing that there was no incident in known history that was higher than a man laying down his own life for his neighbors.

He, therefore, said that “By dying on the cross, Jesus Christ demonstrated sacrificial love and rising from the dead, he gave mankind hope and sealed salvation,” hence he believed that “only love can heal the broken world and make the society a better place for everyone.”

Nigeria he observed was at a point of political development when some of the most intimidating challenges could be solved by a simple act of love.

The Governor urged Christians to live out the full meaning of Easter by eschewing those tendencies that endanger love and touching their neighbors in the same way that Christ touched mankind with love.

Meanwhile, the APGA National Chairman, Oye, had in his Easter message, maintained that peace could only be achieved through tolerance, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

The party boss who lamented of too much bitterness and intolerance in Nigeria advised politicians to use the period of Easter to work for genuine peace and reconciliation.

He urged Nigerians, especially members of APGA family, to show love to one another and avoid acts capable of causing misunderstanding amongst the citizenry while praying for a united and peaceful Nigerian nation.

Oye urged the federal government to take drastic measures to arrest the increasing spate of killings, kidnappings, and robbery across the country.