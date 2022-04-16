As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter, Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Obidike Chukwuebuka has called on Nigerians on the need for tolerance, sacrifice and prayers for national security as Christians across the globe commemorate the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which he demonstrated throughout his period on earth.

According to the statement made available to the press, Obidike called on Christians to take advantage of Christ’s resurrection, which Easter symbolizes, to sustain their abiding faith in God and promote peace, love, unity and virtues that enhance the progress of the country.

He said:”I join the Christian community across the globe to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. As Christians, we are expected to follow the doctrine of Christianity as enshrined in the Holy Bible. We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in all our pursuits in order to build a decent society. Let us embrace piety, forgiveness, brotherhood and togetherness in our endeavours. Despite the diversity of Nigeria, we must tolerate people of all religious faiths.

“I am very optimistic that the present challenges, no matter the enormity, will by the grace of God, give way to a prosperous state when we rededicate ourselves to the service our dear country, Nigeria. Nigeria’s multi-religious nature should not be used as a weapon for discord rather as an opportunity to strengthen relationships across religious divides.”Obidike added.