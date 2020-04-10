The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has affirmed its readiness to provide adequate security of lives and property during the Easter celebration.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Phillip Ayuba, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Friday.

Ayuba said that the command would leave no stone unturned in the discharge of its core mandates, which included disaster management, rescue of victims during emergency, safeguarding of critical national assets and infrastructure, intelligence gathering, among others.

“Officers and men of the corps have been deployed for special operations across the 18 Local Government Areas in Ondo State to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration, while also enforcing the government’s lockdown and border closure directives.

“It is imperative for the general public to comply with the Federal Government’s directives by adhering totally to the precautionary measures such as maintenance of social distance.

“Also washing of hands frequently with soap and water, sanitising of hands, avoidance of shaking hands and overcrowding, to control the spread of COVID-19,’’ he said.

While wishing Christians in the state a happy Easter, Ayuba encouraged the public to relate freely with the security agencies by giving credible information and sustained intelligence.

The NSCDC boss said that this would enhance the fight against nefarious and criminal activities before, during and after the Easter celebrations. (NAN)