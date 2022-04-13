From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State command has deployed 1,200 personnel to provide security across the state to ensure hitchfree easter celebrations.

The State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Atanda Olabisi, on Wednesday, said the command has put in place robust security arrangements and crime prevention strategies to ensure crime free Easter festivities in the state.

Noting that officers and men are already positioned on major roads across the state, Ocheja stated that patrol teams and surveillance squads will provide security at public places and recreation centers throughout the period of the celebrations.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to be moderate in their celebration, assuring that personnel will display a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ocheja who also called on members of the public to be security-conscious and provide useful information to the NSCDC, assured the public that the personnel will be civil and polite but firm in ensuring security of lives and property.

He charged the christian community to imbibe the lessons of the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the nation and Osun State.

He warned that the command will arrest and prosecute whoever that is bent on frustrating the peace of the State, saying “unscrupulous elements should have a change of mind.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .