Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Christian community in Osun State has been urged to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will advance the cause of development and take into consideration the welfare of others as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ.

In an Easter message released on Friday in Osogbo, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said Easter represents the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made to save mankind.

The governor called on the people of the state to re-dedicate themselves to the service of God and mankind as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and the Easter celebrations.

Oyetola urged Christians to use the occasion to intensify prayers and devotion for God’s intervention as the country and the world at large are fighting the plague of the novel coronavirus.

He also urged them to be their brothers’ keepers by reaching out to the less privileged around them, adding that the statewide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 had expanded the population of the needy and the vulnerable.

“As the country and the world are ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, Christians should seize the time to portray good Christianity and reach out to the less privileged around them,” the governor said.

He further disclosed that the state government on Thursday commenced the distribution of over 6,000 bags of rice across the state in its effort to cushion the effects of the sit-at-home order.

While wishing the people of the state Happy Easter celebrations, Oyetola assured the people of his administration’s continued commitment to their welfare. He maintained that the stay-at-home order was still in force and urged all residents to continue to adhere to the directives and observe all preventive measures.