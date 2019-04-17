Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has approved a free train transportation for the citizens of the state that will travel home for the Easter celebration this week.

The travellers would have the opportunity of free train transport from Lagos to Osogbo, the state capital.

Those travelling from towns on the route between Lagos and Osun states will also benefit from the free trip as approved by the governor.

His Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said the all-expenses paid round trip, which objective is to give relief to the beneficiaries would stop over at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo states.

According to the schedule of movement, the train will depart from the Iddo Terminus in Lagos at about 10:00a.m, on Friday, and arrive at about 6:00p.m at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station, in Osogbo.

In the reverse movement, on Monday, April 22, the train will depart from the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station, in Osogbo, at about 10:00a.m and arrive at the at Iddo Terminus, in Lagos, at about 6:00p.m.

It is the second time the Oyetola administration would provide a free train transport for citizens going home for religious celebrations.

The first time was in December 2018, for those travelling home for Christmas, barely one month after the governor assumed office.

Millions of people have benefitted from the free train transport since it was initiated by the state government in 2011.