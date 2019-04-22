The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has called on Christians to use the Easter celebration to reflect on the significance of the festival and the virtue of showing love to one another.

He also said the traffic chaos usually noticed during the season was a source of concern to the corps, and called for attitudinal change by road users during the celebration, and after.

A statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, said the Corps Marshal gave the advice in an Easter message in which he congratulated the Christian faithful on the celebration, enjoining them to dwell on the spiritual benefits of the season which he said should go beyond mere merriment.

Oyeyemi described the traffic chaos always experienced during the festival as uncalled for, saying it shows lack of consideration and love for one another by motorists.

He further stated that if all motorists show equal love and care for one another as Jesus Christ did when he sacrificed his life for the salvation of humanity, there would be no need for the bad behaviours by road users and the gridlocks that characterise the annual celebration.

Assuring that measures had been put in place by the FRSC to ensure safer and peaceful Easter, Oyeyemi disclosed that adequate personnel and logistics have been mobilised to cover all roads across the country with particular attention to the identified corridors where movement of traffic is expected to be higher during the celebration.

He urged motorists to drive with care, obey all traffic rules and regulations, avoid distractions through the use of phone while driving, and ensure that all front and back seat passengers, as well as children, are properly belted up.

The Corps Marshal also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the immense support being given to the FRSC, especially with massive injection of patrol logistics. This, he said, has enhanced the operational capabilities of the corps.

Dr. Oyeyemi said the recent commissioning of 74 patrol vehicles and three ambulances procured and provided for the corps by the government, created the opportunity for the establishment of more unit commands and outposts across the country.

“All these would no doubt, go a long way in making our efforts at creating safer road environment in the country possible,” he said.

He appealed to the public to promptly report road emergencies to the FRSC toll free line: 122, assuring that the call centre and other facilities of the corps would be open and remain functional during the celebration and beyond.