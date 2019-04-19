The general oversea of the citadel of mercy international church worldwide, prophet Pascal Goodnews has urged Christians to use the period of Easter to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and endeavor to emulate Christ in their daily lives.

He said just as Jesus Christ conquered death on the cross of Calvary, Christians must also work towards overcoming tribulations.

Pascals, however, urged Christians to be steadfast and emerge victorious during pressing circumstances; same way as Jesus when he rose from the dead.

“Let us enforce victory over every situation that is going on in our country as we celebrate the risen Christ,” he said.

He urged all Christians to be bold and perceive every trying situation as a “horse” which could be divinely used in obtaining victory.

Pascal urged Christians to engage in the proclamation of the gospel of Christ on earth, and herald his resurrection.

The general oversea added that. Christians to continue to pray so as to emerge victorious in trying times

He concluded by calling on Christians to continually pray for the nation’s leaders and for the unity, peace, progress, and development of Nigeria.