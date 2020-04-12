Mr Yusuf Gagdi, the member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, has felicitated with Christians in his constituency as they celebrate Easter.

Gagdi in a congratulatory message issued in Jos on Sunday, urged the people to pray for a peaceful Plateau.

He further urged the people to be law-abiding and advised them to comply with the government’s safety directives on measures to end the dreaded COVID-19.

“As you celebrate the season, may the good tidings abide in us and may the lessons of this period never depart from you.

“I enjoin you to be law-abiding and to respect all constituted authorities as called upon by the Holy books.

“Adhere strictly to the lockdown directive and total restriction on movement put in place by government,” he urged.