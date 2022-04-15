The Police Command in Kaduna State has assured residents of adequate security during and after Easter celebration.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, said this in a statement issued through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the command has deployed officers around the state to protect citizens and property.

Ayoku said the move was to allay the fears of people particularly commuters plying various highways within the state and its connecting axis.

He said officers had been deployed to specific areas to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration across the state.

Ayoku said the strategic deployment became necessary considering the expected increase in volume of road users with the disruption of train services.

“The personnel for this special operation were drawn from Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), State Intelligent Bureau (SIB), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Units (EOD) and the conventional Police.

“All geared towards ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of law abiding citizens of the state before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

“The arrangement is to cover highways, worship centres, recreational centres and other places operationally marked as vulnerable,” he said.

Ayoku said the Area Commanders, DPOs and tactical Commanders would embark on effective and rigorous patrol of their respective areas of responsibility.

He said people should go about their lawful businesses without apprehension or fear of molestation, assuring them of an improved visibility policing.

Ayoku said people should take full advantage of the Command’s designated emergency numbers (+234)8075391105 and (+234)7039675856 or call Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to report any suspicious person(s) or object.

Ayoku wished Christian faithfuls a happy Easter celebration and urged them to commit the security situations of the nation in their prayers. (NAN)