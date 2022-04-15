The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, says the police command is synergising with security agencies to ensure adequate security during the Easter festivities in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Friday.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner had ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of the Command’s Tactical/Operational Units to deploy all operational and intelligence assets at their disposal.

He said that the state police boss also directed them to devise the best crime detection/prevention strategies to effectively police their areas of responsibilities and ensure a hitch-free Easter celebrations.

The PPRO said that the commissioner warned the supervisory officers to ensure that personnel under them remain professional in the discharge of assigned Easter duties, “as they will be held vicariously liable for any form of lapses”.

“While wishing all residents of Enugu State a smooth and peaceful Easter celebrations, the state police boss has enjoined residents to be mindful of the essence of the season, which is to express the true nature and love of Almighty God.

“He urged the good people of Enugu State to celebrate responsibly and show brotherly love to one another,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner called on residents to remain supportive to the police, be law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report acts of crime and criminality to the nearest police station.

“Residents should call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202 if need be.

“They can also send emails to [email protected] or use the upgraded “NPF Rescue Me App”, which can be downloaded on Android and iPhone App Stores, to report security incidents. (NAN)