Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has urged Christians in the country to pray fervently during the Easter celebration for Nigeria to overcome challenges of kidnapping, banditry and corruption in the country.

He urged Christians to make sacrifices for the nation, the state and their neighbours during the season and emulate Jesus Christ who willingly sacrificed his life to bring salvation to the world.

Lalong in his Easter message, signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, urged Christians to reflect on the twin lessons of the Passion and Death of Christ on Good Friday and His triumphant resurrection after Easter.

“True Christianity entails showing Love and Sacrifice to our neighbours like the Biblical Good Samaritan, in order to make a difference in the lives of fellow human beings, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“True Christianity also places on our shoulders the responsibility of praying ceaselessly and fervently for our leaders and our country to enable them overcome the numerous challenges which we currently face as a nation”.

Lalong continued, “the incidents of insurgency, armed banditry, armed robbery, kidnappings, corruption and many other crimes bedeviling our country can be addressed by prayers as well as inculcating in the youths the right Christian doctrines at an early age.

He called on religious leaders in the country to take up the gauntlet of preaching messages of peace, love and sacrifice to their followers in order to build the Nigeria that is our pride and also the pride of our founding fathers.

“Your fervent prayers culminated in my becoming a governor and the emergence and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, a man of unparalleled integrity and patriotism as President, so the future is bright for our state and country, and we can guarantee the bright future through our sustained prayers and Christ-like lifestyle,” Lalong added.