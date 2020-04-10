Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has urged Christians to pray to God to coronavirus (COVID-19).

She made the call through her twitter handle @aishambuhari on Friday, as she extended her best wishes to Christians as they celebrate Good Friday and Easter season.

She tweeted: “As we celebrate Good Friday and Easter, I am extending my best wishes to Nigerians especially our Christian brothers and sisters.

“It is significant to commemorate Christ’s death and resurrection as a reminder of his virtues of harmony and peaceful coexistence among humanity.

“Let us also remember to keep praying for God’s protection and an end to the #COVID19 pandemic.

#GoodFriday #EasterWeekend”