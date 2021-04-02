Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has called on all Christians in the state to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ and put them into practice as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

Mohammed made the call in his Easter message to Christian communities, made available to newsmen by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on media to the state governor, in Bauchi, on Friday.

The governor, who noted that Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another, and above all the fear of God, also called on them to put into practice the lessons of Christ which taught patience and self-denial from all sinful acts.

He further appealed for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all, to reflect in their dealings with their creator, by ensuring that they remained on the right path and made recompense, where necessary.

Mohammed observed that the state and the nation at large needed continuous prayer to overcome their myriad of challenges, while calling on all citizens to eschew bitterness by preaching the gospel of peace, love, unity and not to allow themselves to be divided by religious bigotry or ethnic affiliation.

“I urge all citizens of Bauchi State to distance themselves from champions of religious extremism, whose stock in trade is to divide our society. Let us live peacefully with one another and strive to remain as one nation under the guidance of one God.”

“I want to also use this opportunity to appreciate the people of the state for their perseverance and understanding over the hardships some civil servants are experiencing, as a result of the ongoing effort to sanitize the state’s payroll and nominal roll.

“Government is aware of the hardship and has taken the bull by the horn to bring to an end this lingering salary issue, by setting up a high-powered Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, who is mandated to go through all the presentations received and bring an end to the problem.

“The primary objective of a responsible government is to ensure security of lives and property of its citizens. With your support and cooperation, this administration would ensure security as well as revamp our ailing economy,” Mohammed said.

He called on the people in the state to continue to support his administration in executing meaningful projects for the prosperity of the state and to ensure a peaceful Bauchi State which could be a pride to all. (NAN)