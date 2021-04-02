From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter which signifies the resurrection of Christ from the dead, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has encouraged Nigerians not to loose hope but continously trust in the Lord in spite of challenges.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in his Easter message, congratulated Christians all over Nigeria in the occasion of Easter, and ask them to rejoice in hope and trust God for intervention.

He said: “We thank the Lord that we are not under complete lockdown this year as it was last year. Blessed be the name of the Lord who has shown us His mercy in Nigeria.

“Though, we have many challenges in the nation today ranging from different types of insecurity to social and economic challenges, I urge all the children of God to rejoice in hope.

“We must not be disappointed as disciples of God were, when Jesus was arrested, crucified and buried. They were overwhelmed by grief and doubted His resurrection. They locked the door against themselves for fear of those who killed Jesus because they felt they would descend on them too.

“This is the time for us to exercise patience in tribulations and to continue in prayer. With hope in God who can never fail His children, with patience and continuous prayers, a glorious morning of resurrection would come.

“As His disciples rejoiced when they saw the resurrected Lord, so shall we see the glory of God and be filled with everlasting joy in Jesus’ name. He that rolled away the stone from the grave shall roll away insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen’s attacks, ritual killing, armed robbery, unemployment and other challenges we are facing presently in this nation in the name of Jesus Christ.”

He, thus, challenged Christians to do their best to touch other peoples’ lives positively as they celebrate Easter and the Lord would reward them abundantly.