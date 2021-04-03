From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, Minority caucus, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter for spiritual regeneration, as well as seek God’s intervention in the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The caucus in a statement, by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Saturday, stated that Easter, which marks resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death, “amply demonstrates that no matter how hopeless a situation appears to be, solution is always found in God’s love and infinite power to save.”

The opposition lawmakers implored those behind the acts of terrorism and bloodletting in the country to retrace their steps, as and their actions cannot be justified under any guise.

“Indeed, Easter reminds us, as a nation and mankind in general, that all hope is not lost as long as we put our trust and faith in God in all our dealings.

“The triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death reinforces the victory of life over death, light over darkness, hope over despair, and success over failure in our lives as individuals and a nation.

“Of course, that our nation experienced