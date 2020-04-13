Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, yesterday, charged Nigerians not to despair, saying the country will overcome all its challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okechukwu, in an Easter message, said just as Christ rose from the grave, despite suffering crucifixion on Good Friday, Nigeria would emerge stronger from her present challenges.

The lawmaker also admonished Nigerians to use the opportunity of Easter to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opposition leader urged Nigerians to unite, so as to be able to defeat the enemies of the country, in which ever forms they may manifest.

“The indiscriminate devastation of humanity by this invisible enemy, COVID-19, which does not discriminate between the rich and poor, between man and woman, Christians and Moslems, and between tribes, buttresses our common humanity.

“With the coming together of Nigerians to fight this scourge, I am supremely confident of our capacity to overcome not only the COVID-19 Disease, but also other challenges such as insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping threatening our nation. Importantly, let us commit the health workers, who are at the frontline, entrusted with the responsibility of the war against the pandemic, that God may continue to protect them and that they may continue to serve with the fear of God, mindful of the reasons for their commission,” Okechukwu said.