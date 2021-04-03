By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with Nigeria’s Christian faithful as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Easter message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, noted that ‘good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ and his resurrection.’

Sanwo-Olu reminded Lagosians that the events leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ were epochal in the annals of Christianity and humanity, therefore urging every citizen to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members.

He said: ‘As we celebrate Easter, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

‘The commemoration of Christ’s death and resurrection is a reminder of His virtues of harmony and peaceful coexistence among humanity.

‘As we mark this events, I want to urge Christian faithful in the State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

‘This period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signified love, affection and tolerance. It also marked the end of evil and beginning of good deeds.’

While commending Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration since his assumption of office, Governor Sanwo-Olu reassured residents of his government’s commitment to good governance and people-oriented programmes.

The governor, who prayed for more Easter celebrations in good health and prosperity in the years to come, also enjoined Lagosians to intensify on prayers for peace and security in all parts of the country.