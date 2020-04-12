For 40 days, Christians observed the Lenten season while sheltering in place (read, stay-at-home) to avoid infection with Coronavirus, the cause of the pandemic that is ravaging the world, and while praying for day and night, crying unto God to deliver the country from the plague, indecently dressed Kanda heart culprits remained adamant and unrepentant. They carried on in their devil-may-care manner, and followed the example of a certain celebrity, who held a party at home in the first week of the lockdown. Like that celebrity, the culprits on trial today have been found guilty.