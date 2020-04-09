Lukman Olabiyi
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.
The police boss gave the order in press release issued by the force public relations officer, Frank MBA.
Adamu enjoined citizens to stay at home, stay safe and emulate Christ’s Virtues during the period.
“We felicitate with the Nigerian Christian Community, as Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP calls on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other States affected by the restriction orders, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and worship programs in the confines of their homes.
“This call become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.
“The IGP expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths.
“He therefore enjoins Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph,” the statement read.
However, the IGP reassured the citizenry that the Nigeria Police would remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond.
We have broken backbones of fulani thugs nickname military and police in the last three and half years of bloody engagement against fulani caliphate with its emirates under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The remaining thugs of fulani caliphate with its emirates nickname military and police must be Eliminated on every inch of this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics for end of fulani caliphate with its emirates. We’re in another 1967-1970 in which only the Sword decides between this territory natives and fulani caliphate with its emirates. The so-called Nigeria which is fulani caliphate with its emirates, has fallen and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. The six geopolitical zones are Sovereign States- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The so-called lockdown is war strategy to subdue this territory natives under fulani rulership.