“The rush is expected and we have created additional flights on the routes we envisage an extra demand so that passengers don’t have issues and are also not stranded,” Ezenwa said.

“Because our fares are very competitive comparatively our flights are all fully booked this easter,” he added.

Iwarah who bemoaned the rising cost of operating a flight in recent years in Nigeria said the airline had challenges managing rising passenger demand with supply as well as keep- ing fares low or affordable.

“Traffic during festivities moves towards some destinations depending on the event,” said Iwarah.

“Air fares are however dynamic. You have different classes of fares, ranging from the lowest to the high- est. The implication of the fare structure is that those who book early enough get the cheapest class of fares available.What that means is that you may operate a full flight to the destination and return sometimes with an empty flight or a very low passenger load.