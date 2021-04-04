From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ which is known as Easter, the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has advised Nigerians to let peace, love and forgiveness taken the center stage of their lives.

Its Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, in a statement, yesterday, further urged citizens to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ.

“As we merry with friends, families and other loved ones on this occasion, we implore all and sundry to also remember the essence of Easter which is encapsulated in love, sacrifice and suffering that Jesus Christ personifies for humanity,” he said.

Johnson added that love and tolerance should tower above violence, killings, agitations, and other divisive tendencies.

“In our collective efforts to progress as a nation, we must all rise above our perceived differences which pit brothers and sisters against themselves. Love and tolerance should be our watchwords.”

He tasked Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the Armed Forces and other security personnel that toil day and night in ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

The scribe also used the opportunity to seek the continuous prayers and support of Nigerians for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.