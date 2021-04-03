From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As Christians around the world mark Easter, the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini, on Saturday, called on the people of the state to use the occasion to pray for peace and security in the state and the country.

Kunini, who gave the charge in his Easter message, noted that ‘the world is becoming a nightmare. Daily, we are confronted with gruesome acts of violence, criminality, man’s inhumanity to man, and a growing level of insecurity.

‘This is a global reality. This is a national reality. This is our reality in Taraba. And so we must all turn to God, especially at this holy season, and pray for peace. And while we pray, it is incumbent on us all to also work towards achieving peace because prayer without works is vain.

‘We have to give the government a chance to bring about the much needed development but this can only be achieved in a secured atmosphere of peace and harmony. It is our collective responsibility and we have to put all hands on deck to achieve this.’