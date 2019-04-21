Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three people are confirmed dead in two fatal accidents that occured in Ugbe-Iboropa road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims of the road accident, which happened Saturday evening, were taken to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, where three of them were confirmed dead.

It was learnt that the victims were travelling from the northern part of the country to their home towns for Easter when the accident happened.

A source hinted that the accident was occassioned by a head-on-collition between a Mazda car and a bus.

Daily Sun gathered that an unidentified middle aged lady died instantly, while others were confirmed dead at the hospital.

The second road mishap occurred when a car reportedly driven by two young men rammed into a stationery trailer.

Eyewitness said the two occupants of the vehicle also died along Victory College road, Ikare-Akoko.

Confirming the incidents, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ikare-Akoko, Mr Yinka Akande, said his men rescued some victims of the accident.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ikare-Akoko, Mr Olu Agboola, also confirmed the two road mishaps.

He described the accidents as regrettable, saying the Police were carrying out investigation to unravel the cause of the auto crashes.