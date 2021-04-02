Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged the people of the state to never give up hope for a better Nigeria, in spite of the current insecurity situation of the country.

Fintiri gave this advice on the celebration of this year’s Easter, according to a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday, in Yola.

The governor also advised the people to play their roles as true citizens, through love and sacrifice, for the general good of the society.

The statement read in part, ” While celebrating, let us remember that our lives have great purpose and value.

” We must never give up hope of a better Nigeria and as citizens of Adamawa state, let us play our roles as true citizens, through love and sacrifice for the general good of the society.

” The holy day marks that moment in time when good conquered evil, hope overcame despair and life triumphed over death.

“As we celebrate the commemoration of the central event in the history of Christendom, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us learn tolerance and sacrifice taught by Jesus’ teachings”, Fintiri said

He urged citizens of the state to tolerate, live in peace and harmony with one another, irrespective of their differences, saying that the greatest legacies left behind for the people by Jesus Christ, were love, tolerance and sacrifice.

The governor challenged the people to show love and make sacrifices in order to maintain the harmonious and peaceful coexistence, which Adamawa people were known for.

He reminded the people that as they celebrate the Easter, they should strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety Protocols in all their gatherings.

Similarly, the Acting Murum Mbula of Mbula Chiefdom in the state, Mr Feny Fwa, has advised the people of the state to live in peace with one another for the economic development of the state and Nigeria at large.

The traditional ruler, in an Easter message, observed that no meaningful development was possible in a crisis situation.

“I am calling on our people in Mbula Chiefdom, especially the Youths, to desist from any form of drug abuse and engage themselves in entrepreneurship for self reliance.

“Also, our farmers and cattle rearers must live in peace with one another for the common interest and development of our area”. Fwa said. ( NAN)