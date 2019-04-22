WOLE BALOGUN, Ad Ekiti

Senators Biodun Olujimi, Minority Leader of the House, and Duro Faseyi, Chairman of House Committee on Airport on Monday assured their constituents from the three senatorial districts of the state, South, North and Central constituencies that they would ensure that the mandate given to them during the February 23 National Assembly poll to re-represent them at the upper chamber, are reclaimed through legal means which they have already sought.

Olujimi and Faseyi who paid visit to the constituents at different locations in the senatorial districts in order to celebrate the easter period with them and also give then morale boost as faithful members, feted them in the spirit of the Easter season.

The meeting which took place in several parts of the the senatorial districts including Ado Ekiti, Capital City, Omuo in Ekiti East and Ilundun in the north senatorial district, ended on Monday with a final one at the Jewels Hotel, along Poly Road, Ado Ekiti where top leaders of the party including former Deputy Governor of the state, Sikiru Tae Lawal, former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Segun Adewunmi and former Commissioner for Information, Youths and Sports Development as well as former Commissioner for Agriculture, Kehinde Odebunmi among others met them.

Speaking with the constituents, Olujimi said: “We have come to personally visit you our people in order to felicitate with you on the Easter period and season. We wish you and the generality of Ekiti people happy Easter and we also want you to see this visit and our rubbing minds together today as a morale booster to assure you to keep hope alive as the nearest future is very bright. We also want to inform you that we have sought a solid legal redress in order to reclaim our freely given mandate for the sake of rendering our usual quality service to our people and ensure that they continue to enjoy real dividends of democracy. We and you also noticed that there are many irregularities in the last poll which led to the stealing of our mandate by our enemies. We assure you that we will reclaim the mandate. So don’t despair., ” she said.