TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the course of development.

In an Easter message yesterday, Governor Wike said that Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind.

He noted that, as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of the State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state, as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter celebration.

Governor Wike assured the good people of the State that he would continue to make sacrifices for the state, defend its interests and ensure that the people always enjoy good governance.

He said Easter is a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship.

The governor urged the privileged ones in the society to reach out to the less-privileged, as everyone works to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

Governor Wike assured them of their security before, during and after the celebration, wishing them a memorable celebration.