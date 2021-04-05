From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has commended Christians and Muslims for ensuring peaceful co-existence despite the pains inflicted on the state by Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum in an Easter message to Christians released by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, yesterday, said he was very proud of Christians and Muslims in the state for maintaining peaceful co-existence in the 27 local government areas despite tough situations from Boko Haram facing them since 2009.

“One great accomplishment recorded in Borno State is the peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians across the 27 local government areas despite being faced with all manner of inciting tactics deployed by those who wish to knock our heads.

“As Christians all over the world mark Easter celebration, which began on Friday, I felicitate with my Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State,”he said.

He noted a season like Easter celebration calls for “deep and shared reflection” about people’s life. He said the period should not only serve as reminder of what the people have undergone in the area but also an occasion to be grateful for some accomplishments made together as “citizens with equal stakes” in the Borno project.