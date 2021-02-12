From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Contrary to the claim by the Imo State government that it has recovered the EasternPalm University in Ogboko, from Rochas Okorocha, the former governor has debunked the claim insisting that the State government “can not recover what it does not own.”

He however pleaded with the residents of the State to disregard the claim by the State Government, pointing out that the claim is only aimed at distracting the public from the total collapse of governance in the State.

Okorocha who reacted in a statement released by his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo explained that “The Eastern Palm University was a creation of the law. It has a law establishing it. It is a legal entity. So, it is not a kiosk or market store one could wake up one day, to claim or announce to have recovered.” Okorocha said.

He added “The Eastern Palm University was established by the Imo State of Nigeria, Law No. 3 of 2019. And part II, No.3 (3) Stated that, “the University shall be owned on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis, by the Imo State Government and the Incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties”.

“And the Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding between the Concerned Parties are domiciled in the relevant bodies or Institutions. And the law also provided that any of the Parties, “may decide to opt out of the Agreement upon giving the prescribed notice and meeting the conditions for opting out as contained in the Agreement”.

“So, it was absurd for the government to announce to have recovered an Institution established by law, through a Press Conference held in one of the offices in Government House, and claiming too, to have based the illegal and disturbing action, on a Whitepaper, nobody has seen.

“It should also be recalled that long before now, Governor Hope Uzodinma had assured to release the Whitepaper on all the recommendations of the Panels set up by his government or the government before him. And instead of living upto his vow or assurance to release the Whitepaper, he decided to play Politics of Vendetta with the issue.

“It is also important to state that the government came up with the worrisome claim of recovering the Eastern Palm University to distract attention from the ugly developments in the State, in the past two days, in which, not less than five Imo Indigenes had been killed, including the former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Owerri Branch, Barr. Ndionyenma Nwankwo.