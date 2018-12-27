“We at the Eastern Peoples Front are sending a warning note to the quislings from Igboland who have been hobnobbing with the enemy of the Igbo.” Chukwudi Nweje The Eastern Peoples Front (EPF) has described a statement credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory in 2019 would guarantee the South West the presidency in 2023 “as vexatious, provocative and an affront to the people of the South East.” Fashola gives reasons South West will re-elect Buhari The group said it is not unaware that the statement is aimed at “arm-twisting the Igbo into voting for Buhari”, adding that the ploy is “dead on arrival” because the vice president’s revelation that Buhari promised to hand over power to the Yoruba is indicative that “any Igbo vote for Buhari is a wasted vote.” In a statement signed by its National Coordinator and Leader, Elder Ken Emechebe, the group said it is not unaware of what this insidious campaign is all about. It is a devious blackmail aimed at arm-twisting the Igbo into voting for Buhari. It said the right of the igbo to produce the president in 2023 is sacrosanct, warning that no amount of blackmail can divert our attention from this quest.

“The right of the Igbo to the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 or any other time for that matter remains sacrosanct. No amount of blackmail can divert our attention from this quest. We remain resolute in our bid for the presidency in 2023. “Before Osinbajo, the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had, after a closed-door meeting between him and president Buhari, in the company of Bisi Akande, told Nigerians that Buhari had committed to shift power to the south west after his tenure. Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, had made a similar statement when he urged his Yoruba kinsmen to vote for Buhari in 2019 so that the Yoruba would have another shot at the presidency in 2023. “We consider these statements coming from the top echelon of the South West as vexatious, provocative and an affront to the people of the South East whose turn it is to produce the president of Nigeria when power returns to the south.

“We are not unaware of what this insidious campaign is all about…But the plot is dead on arrival. Osinbajo’s revelation that Buhari promised to hand over power to the Yoruba is instructive. “We want to make it clear to the day-dreamers from the South West that the political destiny of the Igbo does not rest in the hands one man or any individual, be it Buhari or any other person. The Igbo know what is best for them and will make their choice without intimidation or blackmail from the Osinbajos and Fasholas of the South West. “As a matter of fact, the vice president’s statement is immature and impolitic. It gives Buhari away as a Nigerian president who does not mean well for the Igbo. If that is the message Osinbajo set out to send to the Igbo, then he has struck the wrong chord. The right of the Igbo to the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 or any other time for that matter remains sacrosanct. No amount of blackmail can divert our attention from this quest. We remain resolute in our bid for the presidency in 2023.