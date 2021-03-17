From: JOE EFFIONG, UYO

As the subtle race to succeed Gov Udom Emmanuel kicks off in Akwa Ibom, members of Eastern Ibibio People Association – a socio-political group – have appealed to Ibibio monarchs support Itu /Ibiono Ibom federal constituency to produce the next governor of Akwa Ibom state

Members of the association led by Mr Eteyen Archibong, made the appeal yesterday in Uyo, during an advocacy visit to the Ntisong Ibibio III, Obong Essien Ekidem and his council in his palace.

The group lamented to the Ibibio Patriarch that the people of Eastern Ibibio comprising four local government areas in Ikot Ekpene and Uyo senatorial districts, nely; Ibiono Ibom, Ikono, Ini and Itu have over the years been marginalised by successive administrations in the state in terms of sensitive political appointments and siting of development projects.

Archibong reasoned that the time was nigh for Itu /Ibiono Ibom federal constituency to be supported to produce the governor of the state in 2023, as power returns to Uyo senatorial district.

He explained that two federal constituencies ,that is, Uyo and Etinan have had the privilege to produce democratically elected governors in different democratic dispensations, and that it was fair, and an act of justice to allow Itu/ Ibiono Ibom federal constituency in Uyo senatorial district to take a shot at the top job of the governor.

“Fairness, equity and justice demand that the two other federal constituencies of Uyo and Etinan having had the privilege to occupy the governorship seats at different times, that Itu/ Ibiono Ibom federal constituency be supported to produce the next governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2023.” Archibong appealed..

He lamented that the area has not produced a deputy governor or a minister since the dawn of the present political dispensation.

“We are not coming for war; all we want is to seek for your intervention and support to use your position to talk to the people of Uyo and Etinan federal constituencies to support their brothers from Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency in the 2023 governorship position.

“This will bring fairness and unity to all zones in Ibibio nation”. He said.

He added that in the spirit of political inclusiveness which is a cardinal point in the development agenda, it was natural for other zones to support the governorship aspiration of the Eastern Ibibio people.

He alleged that Ikono/Ini federal constituency was one of the areas in the state with the highest number of bad roads in the state.

“Today, Ukana in Essien Udim Local Government Area is a developed town courtesy of the former Governor Godswill Akpabio; Awa of yesterday is a developed town with modern infrastructures courtesy of the present governor, His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel. We need such infrastructural development in Eastern Ibibio nation. This will be made possible through your support for our struggle to the governorship position in 2023”.

The leader of the group used the occasion to thank the Ntisong Ibibio III for the support he gave to Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in 2007 and 2011 that led to the emergence of Senator Aloysius Etok as the Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district.

Responding, the Ntisong Ibibio III, Obong Essien Ekidem lauded the maturity of the association in the presentation of their case, and charged them to maintain and sustain the tempo.

The Patriarch stressed that the stool was not partisan, and would continue to remain politically neutral, but, that members of the council were not barred from expressing their views on the political and economic development of the Ibibios in particular, and Akwa Ibom state in general.

The Ntisong opined that the 2023 governorship election was capable of addressing perceived cases of marginilisation and political exclusion if the political class would subject themselves to the wise counsel of the elders.

He mentioned that the next governor of the state should be that person that would adopt a holistic approach to the development challenges facing the people of Akwa Ibom state.

“The office of the governor of a state should be strictly for a man who has developmental blueprint for the entire Akwa Ibom . We need an outspoken man, a performer and giver. So if you don’t have go and train one before 2023 election”, the Patriarch charged the group.

He advised them against any form of violent agitation, even as he reminded them that power comes from God.

He advised them group to believe in God, and, also be prayerful in the quest