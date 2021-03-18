From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Magistrate’s Court sitting in Owerri yesterday adjourned till April, 22 in the matter between the state government and 14 aides of former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha. They were granted bail over their alleged roles in the forceful entry into the Eastern Palm Estate. Those arraigned before the court are: Obasi Goodluck, Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Median Ijeoma, Obor Victor, Ucheka Claudin, Sunday Chisom and Nev Raphael. Others are Epkpendu Peace Basil Mba, Steve Asimobi, Ebere Nwokeji, Eberendu Chimechifulam, Olu Chzoba and Ibekwe Darlington.