From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Magistrate’s Court sitting in Owerri has adjourned seating to April 22 in the matter between the Imo State Government and fourteen aides of ex-governor Senator Rochas Okorocha, who were granted bail over their alleged roles in the forceful entry into the Eastern Palm Estate.

BU Adike, who presided over the matter after listening to the plea by the lead counsel to the state government, SC Ibechem, who urged the court to grant him time to attend to a medical problem, ruled after consent was equally granted by the defence counsel, Obi Onyema.

Those arraigned before the court are Obasi Goodluck, Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Median Ijeoma, Obor Victor, Ucheka Claudin, Sunday Chisom and Nev Raphael.

Others are Epkpendu Peace Basil Mba, Steve Asimobi, Ebere Nwokeji, Eberendu Chimechifulam, Olu Chzoba and Ibekwe Darlington.